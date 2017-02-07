BMO AM to list ETFs on NEO

Staff / February 7, 2017

BMO Asset Management Inc. plans to list ETFs on the Aequitas NEO Exchange. The funds are expected to be listed in mid-February 2017, and will include: 

  • the BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTL and ZTL.U);
  • the BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTM and ZTM.U); and
  • the BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (ZTS and ZTS.U).

The funds are the first BMO AM will list on the NEO. The bank is one of several companies to launch ETFs on the exchange this year. 

Originally published on Advisor.ca

