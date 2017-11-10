BMO announces fund series launches, risk rating changes

BMO Investments Inc. is launching Series G securities for various mutual funds, subject to securities regulatory approval. The funds include:
- BMO Core Bond Fund
- BMO Core Plus Bond Fund
- BMO Monthly Income Fund
- BMO Asset Allocation Fund
- BMO Dividend Fund
- BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund
- BMO Fixed Income ETF Portfolio
- BMO Income ETF Portfolio
- BMO Conservative ETF Portfolio
- BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio
- BMO Growth ETF Portfolio
- BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio
In a release, the bank says the Series G funds are available exclusively through BMO Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan accounts.
Additional launch
BMO Investments has also launched Series D securities for the following funds, also subject to regulatory approval:
- BMO Money Market Fund
- BMO Diversified Income Portfolio
- BMO Global Diversified Fund
- BMO Global Monthly Income Fund
- BMO Growth & Income Fund
- BMO Laddered Corporate Bond Fund
- BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd
- BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund
- BMO World Bond Fund
- BMO Canadian Large Cap Equity Fund
- BMO Global Growth & Income Fund
- BMO North American Dividend Fund
- BMO Global Small Cap Fund
- BMO Precious Metals Fund
- BMO Resource Fund
- Each of the BMO U.S. Dollar Funds
- Each of the BMO Global Tax Advantage Funds
- Each of the BMO LifeStage Plus Funds
- Each of the BMO FundSelect Portfolios
Risk Rating Changes
As well, BMO Investments has made the following risk rating changes, effective on or about Nov. 10, 2017:
- BMO Conservative ETF Portfolio changed from “low to medium” to “low.”
- BMO Global Small Cap Fund changed from “medium to high” to “medium.”
- BMO Greater China Class changed from “high” to “medium to high.”
The bank notes in a release that the investment objectives or strategies of the funds listed won’t change as a result, and the changes are being made due to the implementation of the new standardized risk classification methodology recently mandated by Canadian Securities Administrators.