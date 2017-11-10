BMO announces fund series launches, risk rating changes

BMO Investments Inc. is launching Series G securities for various mutual funds, subject to securities regulatory approval. The funds include:

BMO Core Bond Fund

BMO Core Plus Bond Fund

BMO Monthly Income Fund

BMO Asset Allocation Fund

BMO Dividend Fund

BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund

BMO Fixed Income ETF Portfolio

BMO Income ETF Portfolio

BMO Conservative ETF Portfolio

BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio

BMO Growth ETF Portfolio

BMO Equity Growth ETF Portfolio

In a release, the bank says the Series G funds are available exclusively through BMO Group Registered Retirement Savings Plan accounts.

Additional launch

BMO Investments has also launched Series D securities for the following funds, also subject to regulatory approval:

BMO Money Market Fund

BMO Diversified Income Portfolio

BMO Global Diversified Fund

BMO Global Monthly Income Fund

BMO Growth & Income Fund

BMO Laddered Corporate Bond Fund

BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Ltd

BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund

BMO World Bond Fund

BMO Canadian Large Cap Equity Fund

BMO Global Growth & Income Fund

BMO North American Dividend Fund

BMO Global Small Cap Fund

BMO Precious Metals Fund

BMO Resource Fund

Each of the BMO U.S. Dollar Funds

Each of the BMO Global Tax Advantage Funds

Each of the BMO LifeStage Plus Funds

Each of the BMO FundSelect Portfolios

Risk Rating Changes

As well, BMO Investments has made the following risk rating changes, effective on or about Nov. 10, 2017:

BMO Conservative ETF Portfolio changed from “low to medium” to “low.”

BMO Global Small Cap Fund changed from “medium to high” to “medium.”

BMO Greater China Class changed from “high” to “medium to high.”

The bank notes in a release that the investment objectives or strategies of the funds listed won’t change as a result, and the changes are being made due to the implementation of the new standardized risk classification methodology recently mandated by Canadian Securities Administrators.