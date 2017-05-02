BMO Investments launches 2 fund series, reduces fees

BMO Investments has announced mutual fund series launches and fee reductions across its lineup.

First, BMO Investments has added Series F4 to five of the BMO ETF Portfolios. It has also added Series F to certain index funds, and Series F and Advisor Series to the BMO Risk Reduction Funds.

Fee changes

Effective on or about April 24, BMO Investments reduced management fees by up to 45 basis points on certain Series A, D, F, T5 and Advisor Series of 12 BMO Mutual Funds.

Here are the details:

Fund Current Management Fee New Management Fee BMO Canadian Equity ETF Fund Series A: 0.85% Series A: 0.75% Series D: 0.60% Series D: 0.50% BMO U.S. Dollar Equity Index Fund Series A: 0.85% Series A: 0.80% BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund Series A: 0.85% Series A: 0.80% BMO International Equity ETF Fund Series D: 0.70% Series D: 0.60% BMO Target Education 2020 Portfolio Series A: 1.40% Series A: 1.25% Series D: 0.75% Series D: 0.70% BMO Target Education 2025 Portfolio Series A: 1.50% Series A: 1.25% Series D: 0.85% Series D: 0.70% BMO Target Education 2030 Portfolio Series A: 1.60% Series A: 1.25% Series D: 0.95% Series D: 0.70% BMO Target Education 2035 Portfolio Series A: 1.70% Series A: 1.25% Series D: 1.05% Series D: 0.70% BMO Target Education Income Portfolio Series A: 0.70% Series A: 0.60% Series D: 0.55% Series D: 0.50% BMO Global Dividend Class Series A: 2.00% Series A: 1.90% Series T5: 2.00% Series T5: 1.90% Advisor Series: 2.00% Advisor Series: 1.90% BMO Global Equity Class Series A: 2.00% Series A: 1.85% Advisor Series: 2.00% Advisor Series: 1.85% BMO International Value Class Series A: 2.00% Series A: 1.90% Series F: 0.80% Series F: 0.75% Advisor Series: 2.00% Advisor Series: 1.90%

Also, effective on or about April 24, BMO Investments reduced the administration fee across 9 BMO Mutual Funds, as indicated in this chart:

Fund Current Administration Fee New Administration Fee BMO International Equity ETF Fund 0.19% 0.10% BMO U.S. Dollar Equity Index Fund 0.20% 0.10% BMO U.S. Equity ETF Fund 0.20% 0.10% BMO Global Equity Class 0.35% 0.30% BMO Emerging Markets Fund 0.40% 0.30% BMO Global Infrastructure Fund 0.35% 0.30% BMO International Value Fund 0.35% 0.30% BMO International Value Class 0.35% 0.30% BMO Asian Growth and Income Class 0.40% 0.25%

As well, effective on or about April 24, BMO Investments reduced the trailing commission or service fee across the BMO Target Education Portfolios, as indicated in this chart:

Fund Current Trailer New Trailer BMO Target Education 2020 Portfolio 0.75 0.60 BMO Target Education 2025 Portfolio 0.75 0.60 BMO Target Education 2030 Portfolio 0.75 0.60 BMO Target Education 2035 Portfolio 0.75 0.60

Risk Rating Changes

The risk rating for the following funds has been changed, effective April 24, 2017, to reflect the shift in the funds’ investments as they approach their respective target end date.

the BMO LifeStage Plus 2017 rating has been changed from low to medium to low; and

the MO LifeStage Plus 2020 rating has been changed from low to medium to low.

BMO Investments also notes that the BMO LifeStage Plus 2017 Fund is approaching its June 30, 2017 target maturity date. Upon maturity, the fund will be merged into the BMO Money Market Fund on a tax deferred basis, effective after the close of business on or about June 30, 2017. Securityholders of BMO LSP 2017 will receive securities of BMO Money Market Fund, determined on a dollar-for-dollar basis, and BMO LSP 2017 will be wound up as soon as possible following the merger.

