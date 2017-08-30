BMO Investments drops fees, raises minimums for Ascent Portfolios

BMO Investments Inc. has made changes to the BMO Ascent Portfolios, which include:

BMO Ascent Income Portfolio,

BMO Ascent Conservative Portfolio,

BMO Ascent Balanced Portfolio,

BMO Ascent Growth Portfolio and

BMO Ascent Equity Growth Portfolio.

Effective immediately, the management fee applicable to Series A securities of each portfolio is reduced to 1.40% from 1.50%, and the management fee applicable to Series F securities is reduced to 0.65% from 0.75%.

Also effective immediately, the minimum initial investment amount in a portfolio is increased to $75,000 from $25,000, and the minimum balance for maintaining an investment is increased to $60,000 from $20,000.

BMO Ascent Portfolios are offered by BMO Investments Inc., a financial services firm and separate entity from Bank of Montreal.

