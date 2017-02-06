BMO Investments reduces fees, introduces new series

BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII) has reduced fees across its fund lineup, and has introduced a new series.

Effective February 1, 2017, BMOII reduced management fees by up to 25 basis points on 26 mutual funds, including Series F, Series F (hedged), Series F6, Series T5 and Advisor Series.

Effective February 1, 2017, BMOII also reduced the administration fee applicable to BMO Canadian Equity Class (to 16 basis points from 27) and BMO Dividend Class (to 13 basis points from 22). Service fees or trailing commissions are also reduced applicable to certain series of BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund, BMO World Bond Fund, BMO Short-Term Income Class, BMO LifeStage Plus 2022 Fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2025 Fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2026 Fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2030 Fund and BMO SelectClass Income Portfolio.

BMOII will also qualify for distribution Series F2 securities for each of BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio and BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio Class, and Series F (hedged) securities for BMO Tactical Global Bond ETF Fund.

