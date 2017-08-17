BMO launches two international equity funds

BMO Investments launched two new mutual funds offering international exposure. The new funds are:

BMO International Equity Fund — This fund, with an expected MER of 2.20%, invests in international equity markets amid an expected rebound on accommodative monetary policy and lower political risks. “International economies are more diversified by sector and have limited exposure to resource companies compared to Canada,” a BMO release says.

BMO Japan Fund — This fund provides access to Japanese equity markets amid expectations for stronger export-stimulated economic growth. The fund’s expected MER is 1.95%, BMO says. The bank says the Japanese economy, compared to Canada, has more exposure to industrial and consumer companies and less in resources.