BMO AM to tweak names, indexes of five ETFs

There are pending changes to the underlying indexes and names of the following ETFs from BMO Asset Management Inc.

Effective September 15, 2017, these equal weight BMO ETFs will start tracking new indexes, as set out in the table below.

Ticker Current index New index ZEB S&P/TSX Equal Weight Diversified Banks Index Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index ZMT S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals CAD Hedged Index Solactive Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index Canadian Dollar Hedged ZGD S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Gold Index Solactive Equal Weight Global Gold Index ZIN S&P/TSX Equal Weight Industrials Index Solactive Equal Weight Canada Industrials Index ZEO S&P/TSX Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index Solactive Equal Weight Canada Oil & Gas Index

As a result of those index changes, the names of the equal weight BMO ETFs will also be changed as of September 15, 2017 and as set out in the table below.

Ticker New Name ZEB BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZMT BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZGD BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF ZIN BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZEO BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

Despite these changes, BMO says the funds will seek to provide investors with the same exposure and that the frequency of rebalancing for the funds won’t change. But Solactive AG will be the new index provider for the funds; it’s currently the index provider for eight other BMO ETFs.