BMO AM to tweak names, indexes of five ETFs

Staff / August 8, 2017

There are pending changes to the underlying indexes and names of the following ETFs from BMO Asset Management Inc. 

Effective September 15, 2017, these equal weight BMO ETFs will start tracking new indexes, as set out in the table below. 

Ticker Current index New index

ZEB

S&P/TSX Equal Weight Diversified Banks Index

Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index

ZMT

S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals CAD Hedged Index

Solactive Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index Canadian Dollar Hedged

ZGD

S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Gold Index

Solactive Equal Weight Global Gold Index

ZIN

S&P/TSX Equal Weight Industrials Index

Solactive Equal Weight Canada Industrials Index

ZEO

S&P/TSX Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index

Solactive Equal Weight Canada Oil & Gas Index

As a result of those index changes, the names of the equal weight BMO ETFs will also be changed as of September 15, 2017 and as set out in the table below. 

Ticker New Name

ZEB

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

ZMT

BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF

ZGD

BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF

ZIN

BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF

ZEO

BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF

Despite these changes, BMO says the funds will seek to provide investors with the same exposure and that the frequency of rebalancing for the funds won’t change. But Solactive AG will be the new index provider for the funds; it’s currently the index provider for eight other BMO ETFs. 

Originally published on Advisor.ca
