BMO AM to tweak names, indexes of five ETFs

There are pending changes to the underlying indexes and names of the following ETFs from BMO Asset Management Inc.
Effective September 15, 2017, these equal weight BMO ETFs will start tracking new indexes, as set out in the table below.
|Ticker
|Current index
|New index
|
ZEB
|
S&P/TSX Equal Weight Diversified Banks Index
|
Solactive Equal Weight Canada Banks Index
|
ZMT
|
S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Base Metals CAD Hedged Index
|
Solactive Equal Weight Global Base Metals Index Canadian Dollar Hedged
|
ZGD
|
S&P/TSX Equal Weight Global Gold Index
|
Solactive Equal Weight Global Gold Index
|
ZIN
|
S&P/TSX Equal Weight Industrials Index
|
Solactive Equal Weight Canada Industrials Index
|
ZEO
|
S&P/TSX Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index
|
Solactive Equal Weight Canada Oil & Gas Index
–
As a result of those index changes, the names of the equal weight BMO ETFs will also be changed as of September 15, 2017 and as set out in the table below.
|Ticker
|New Name
|
ZEB
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZMT
|
BMO Equal Weight Global Base Metals Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZGD
|
BMO Equal Weight Global Gold Index ETF
|
ZIN
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
|
ZEO
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
Despite these changes, BMO says the funds will seek to provide investors with the same exposure and that the frequency of rebalancing for the funds won’t change. But Solactive AG will be the new index provider for the funds; it’s currently the index provider for eight other BMO ETFs.