Bridging Finance Inc. has introduced the Bridging Mid-Market Debt Fund LP, which will be available as of October 20, 2017 through the IIROC dealer channel on FundSERV.

The company says the new fund –designed to offer consistent, low volatility and non-correlated yield to the public markets — will complement the Sprott Bridging Income Fund LP, a fund co-managed by Bridging Finance.