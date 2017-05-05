Buffett cuts stake in IBM, sending stock down

Warren Buffett says he’s sold about a third of the 81 million shares he holds in IBM, sending the stock down sharply in early trading.

Buffett bought into IBM about six years ago, when its stock was approaching an all-time high–in March 2013, IBM’s stock rose to about US$212. It has declined since then.

Buffet said Friday, “I don’t value IBM the same way that I did six years ago when I started buying.”

At close on May 4, IBM common stock was sitting at US$159.05. Around 11:20am ET on May 5, the stock had dropped to around US$155–about what the stock was sitting at in November 2016.

Berkshire Hathaway could still buy IBM shares, says Buffett, who noted the company kicks off its 2017 annual general meeting on May 6.

Two days ago, Moody’s downgraded IBM’s senior unsecured rating.

Also read:

Buffett criticizes high-fee managers in annual letter

What you don’t know about value investing