Business news to watch this week

Here are five things to watch for in Canadian business this week.

Bank of Canada speech. Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, will deliver a speech Tuesday on topics such as automation, productivity and monetary policy. She’ll address the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

Had enough housing news? Well, another week brings another batch of data, and likely more evidence of Toronto’s scalding real estate market. The Canadian Real Estate Association releases sales figures for March on Tuesday, following its findings last month that homes sales in February hit their highest mark in nearly a year–fuelled by transactions in Toronto. Read: Overvalued housing will deepen Canada’s next recession: CIBC and Canada one of four advanced economies vulnerable to housing

The bottom line. Earnings season heats up a tad this week with telecommunications giant Rogers Communications reporting on Tuesday and Canadian Pacific Railway’s reporting on Wednesday.

Consumer data. The consumer price index for March comes out Friday. For months, inflation has been holding steady at about 2%, with spikes in gas prices offset in part by the costs of other goods, namely food.

All about cannabis. The O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo will be held in Toronto for three days beginning Friday. Licensed producers, including Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, will gather to discuss how to capitalize on what’s expected to be a booming industry. Read: Cannabis stocks fall on Trudeau legislation for legal pot