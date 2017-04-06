Caisse CIO Lescure steps down for French politics

Roland Lescure is leaving Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec to work in French politics.

“On the eve of the French elections, I have decided to enter public and political life because I want to play a quite active role at a crucial time for France and for Europe,” Lescure, former CIO who had been with la Caisse since 2009, says in a statement.

Lescure’s departure is effective April 6. La Presse reported he will be working for Emmanuel Macron, the presidential campaign rival of Marine Le Pen.

