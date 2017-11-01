Can you deliver investors’ return expectations?

Canadian investors have average return expectations of 8.6% over five years, reveals a Schroders investor study. (As an advisor, you can count yourself lucky, because that’s lower than the global average of 10.2%.)

Specifically, 46% of Canadian investors expect returns of 5% to 9%. Another 22% of investors are especially optimistic: a mere 10% to 19% in returns would suit them just fine.

(Annual global average stock market returns in the last 30 years have been 7.2%, using Thomson Reuters Datastream MSCI data.)

But achieving massive returns might be particularly challenging, given 54% of Canadian investors say they don’t want to take on much risk.

Further, investors say their emotions tend to influence financial decisions, giving that sentiment a rating of 6.6 out of 10.

Encouragingly, Canadians’ number-one priority for their disposable incomes next year is to invest (39%), reveals the study. Of those Canadians, 19% expect to invest in securities, 10% in pensions and 10% in property.

Another 20% of Canadian investors say they’ll leave their cash in the bank or at home, and 18% say they’ll pay off debt.

Only 12% are planning luxury purchases.

Canadians also want to learn, with 85% of respondents saying they feel the need to improve their understanding of investments.

About the study: Schroders commissioned Research Plus Ltd. to conduct, between June 1 and June 30, 2017, an independent online study of 22,100 investors in 30 countries. Respondents were planning to invest at least €10,000 (or equivalent) in the next year and had made changes to their investments within the last 10 years.