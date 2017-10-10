Canada’s growth tops G7 countries: IMF

The IMF has raised its estimate for Canada’s economic growth rate this year and in 2018, putting it at or near the top of the heap among advanced economies.

The Washington-based IMF is now estimating Canada’s gross domestic product for 2017 will be 3% — half a percentage point higher than its July estimate.

That would put Canada ahead of all the other G7 countries, with the U.S. coming second at 2.2% growth from last year.

The IMF’s world economic outlook is similar to estimates issued last month by the Paris-based OECD, which also said Canada would top the G7 countries this year.

The IMF says Canada’s pickup in growth reflects reduced drag from lower oil and gas prices, with assistance from government spending and central bank policies.

It expects next year’s Canadian year-over-year growth rate will slow to 2.1%, but that’s still 0.2% above the IMF’s July update and second-highest among the G7, behind the U.S. at 2.3%.

The IMF also raised its estimate for world economic growth this year by one-tenth of a point to 3.6%.