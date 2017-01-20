Canadian and U.S. earnings news

Several companies have reported on earnings or adjusted estimates. Here’s a rundown.

Ford

Ford says that a change in the way it values pension assets will cut its 2016 net income by US$2 billion.

According to a regulatory filing, Ford changed the way it measures pension gains and losses so they’re counted in the year they occur.

Ford will record a pretax pension charge of about US$3 billion for the year. It says the loss is a special item so it won’t affect adjusted pretax profit. Ford still expects to meet guidance of about US$10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit for last year.

The company says its pension plan was underfunded by US$8.9 billion in 2016, compared with US$8.2 billion a year earlier.

Ford Motor Co. reports fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday.

Amaya

Amaya Inc. is raising its estimate for 2016 adjusted net earnings by about 6%, compared with guidance it issued in November.

The Montreal-based company–which owns PokerStars and other online gambling sites–says it now estimates 2016 adjusted net earnings will be between US$364 million and US$374 million.

Its previous estimate for full-year adjusted net earnings, in U.S. dollars, was between US$344 million the US$354 million.

The new estimate for adjusted net earnings per share is between US$1.87 and US$1.92, up from the November estimate of between US$1.78 and US$1.83 per share.

Amaya said it expects record annual revenue of between US$1.153 billion and US$1.158 billion. The bottom end of the range is up from US$1.137 billion while the top end is up from US$1.157 billion.

The company also announced that chief financial officer Daniel Sebag has advised Amaya of his intention to retire this year after a successor is identified and appointed.

Sebag joined Amaya in 2007 as its first CFO. Over his decade with the company, Sebag managed its finances through its initial public offering of stock as well as its 2014 acquisition of the Rational Group, owner of PokerStars and other consumer gaming businesses.

P&G

Procter & Gamble Co. on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of US$7.88 billion.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of US$2.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to US$1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of US$1.06 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of US$16.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected US$16.8 billion.

P&G shares have climbed roughly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has increased 10% in the last 12 months.

GE

General Electric Co. (GE) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of US$3.67 billion.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of US$33.09 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected US$34.15 billion.