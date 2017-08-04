Capstone AM launching real estate pool

Capstone Asset Management is launching a non-traditional equity fund called the Capstone Real Estate Pool, which is expected to launch in September. It will be focused on residential property development in North America.

Capstone says it has partnered with real estate developer Genica Capital to ensure the duties of the portfolio manager and project manager are separated. Capstone is currently receiving commitments of interest from accredited investors, with a minimum investment of $250,000.

