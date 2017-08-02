CI Financial reports AUM increase of 6.5%

CI Financial Corp. today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) at July 31, 2017, of $120.4 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion.

AUM grew by $7.4 billion or 6.5% year over year, and declined 0.6% in the month of July. Total assets gained $10.8 billion or 7.2% for the 12-month period and decreased by 0.6% in the month of July.

Read: How new accounting rules will affect company valuations

CI’s average AUM for the quarter-to-date are $120.6 billion, versus $122.7 billion for the second quarter of 2017. Average AUM for the year-to-date are $121.0 billion, a gain of $10.1 billion or 9.1% from the average for fiscal 2016.

CI reported assets under advisement at Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd. and Stonegate Private Counsel of $40.1 billion at July 31, 2017, representing an increase of $3.4 billion or 9.3% year over year.

Results for Q2 of 2o17 will be released on August 10, 2017.

Also read:

Pension managers’ Q2 performances versus major indices

How companies are pushing the reporting envelope