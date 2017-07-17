CI Investments launches floating-rate income pool, makes fund changes

CI Investments Inc. has launched the Signature Floating-Rate Income Pool.

The pool invests in a conservative, actively managed global portfolio of floating-rate bonds and leveraged loans, as well as shorter-term, high-yield, investment-grade bonds, which are less sensitive to changes in interest rates compared to other fixed income securities.

The pool provides a monthly distribution.

Risk rating changes

Also, the risk ratings of CI’s Harbour Global Growth and Income Corporate Class, and Marret Strategic Yield Fund have been changed to “medium” from “low to medium.” The changes will be effective on or about July 27, 2017.

The changes are based on the new methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds.

Management change

Along with current managers, the Mackenzie Ivy Team will manage a portion of the portfolios of CI’s Select U.S. Equity Managed Fund and Select U.S. Equity Managed Corporate Class. The Ivy team’s appointment as sub-advisor to the two multi-manager funds is effective on or about July 17, 2017.

