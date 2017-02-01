CI Investments signs on to support responsible investing

CI Investments has become a signatory to the United Nations-supported principles for responsible investing (UNPRI).

The UNPRI is a global network for investors who are committed to integrating environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies. In becoming a signatory, CI joins investment managers representing more than US$60 trillion in assets under administration.

CI’s in-house portfolio management teams, which include Signature Global Asset Management, Cambridge Global Asset Management, Harbour Advisors and CI Multi-Asset Management, will implement the principles. The four teams have over $80 billion in assets under management.

