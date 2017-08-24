CI proposes fund mergers

Staff / August 24, 2017

More articles on:

CI Financial’s investment division has proposed merging six investment funds into other funds.

The company says the move is intended to “reduce duplication and to help streamline and simplify its fund lineup.” The proposed fund changes are as follows:

Terminating fund Continuing fund
CI International Fund CI International Value Fund
CI International Corporate Class CI International Value Corporate Class
Signature High Yield Bond Fund Signature High Yield Bond II Fund
Synergy Tactical Asset Allocation Fund Signature Income & Growth Fund
Marret Strategic Yield Fund Signature Diversified Yield II Fund
CI Global Managers Corporate Class Select 100e Managed Portfolio Corporate Class

All but two of the proposed mergers require security holder and regulatory approvals. The two that don’t are the mergers of the Signature High Yield Bond Fund into the Signature High Yield Bond II Fund, and the Synergy Tactical Asset Allocation Fund into Signature Income & Growth Fund. Those two mergers will occur at the close of business on or about November 3, 2017.

CI has also announced that the name of the CI Canadian Dividend Fund will be changed to Harbour Canadian Dividend Fund, effective November 6, 2017. This reflects portfolio management changes.

CI Financial this month announced a deal to purchase Sentry for $780 million.

Also read:

Originally published on Advisor.ca
Add a comment

Have your say on this topic! Comments are moderated and may be edited or removed by
site admin as per our Comment Policy. Thanks!