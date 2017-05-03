CIBC wealth management profit falls 73% on higher expenses

CIBC’s wealth management segment reported a drop in Q3 net income as expenses rose, the bank says.

The Canadian wealth management unit reported net income of $136 million in the quarter, down $370 million, or 73%, from Q3 a year earlier.

The bank introduced a set of passive portfolios during the quarter and enhanced its investment lineup by reducing management fees, lowering its investment minimums and moving to a more “simplified product offering,” it says.

“These results reflect the benefits of ongoing investments, including the addition of client-facing roles that will help us drive growth in the Canadian high-net worth market,” CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said on a call with analysts.

Adjusted net income for the segment, after accounting for the sale of a minority stake in American Century Investments and other items, was $136 million, up 10% from a year earlier. The adjusted increase in revenues came primarily from growth in fee-based client assets and “higher commission revenue from debt and equity issuance activity,” CIBC says.

Overall results

Overall, CIBC reported nearly $1.1 billion of net income for Q3 and increased its quarterly dividend.

The profit amounted to $2.60 per common share, down from $3.61 per share in 2016 Q3, when CIBC recorded an unusual gain from the sale of its minority interest in American Century Investments.

After adjustments, CIBC earned $2.77 per share or $1.167 billion in the three months ended July 31, up from $1.07 billion in last year’s Q3, while revenue was on a par with last year at $4.1 billion.

The Toronto-based bank (TSX:CM) said this year’s Q3 included costs associated with its acquisition of a Chicago-based wealth management firm, which cost CIBC about US$5 billion.

“Our strong results this quarter reflect solid contributions from our strategic business units, as well as our acquisition of The PrivateBank, which closed in June,” Dodig said.

He described the addition of PrivateBank as a “pivotal milestone” for the CIBC’s expansion in the United States.

CIBC’s dividend is going up to $1.30 per share with its next payment, up three cents or about 2.4% from the previous rate.

On Wednesday, Royal Bank (TSX:RY) also announced a dividend increase and higher adjusted earnings for its third quarter.

CIBC’s core retail and business banking unit in Canada increased net income by 8% to $719 million.

The only major CIBC division to show declines in both net income and adjusted earnings was Capital Markets, which saw lower revenue.

CIBC follows Royal Bank as the first two major Canadian banks to report this year’s Q3 earnings. The others are scheduled to release theirs next week.

