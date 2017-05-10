Clients thirst for advice, says wealth management panel

The annual wealth conference hosted by CFA Society Toronto, held today, featured a panel discussion on what makes an effective wealth manager, and how that’s likely to change in the next five years.

Panellists were:

Peter Keuls, partner at McLagan Partners,

Lisa Applegath, team leader of The Applegath Group at CIBC Wood Gundy, and

Jean Brunel, managing principal of Brunel Associates.

The following tweets, by Advisor.ca’s Katie Keir, include tips on serving clients meaningfully, as well as insights on where the industry is headed.