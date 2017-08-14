Clients with disabilities challenged by lower incomes

If your client is disabled, he might be particularly challenged when it comes to financial planning.

While people with disabilities accounted for about 20% of Canadians aged 25 to 64 in 2014, they accounted for 41% of the low-income population in the same age group, reveals a StatsCan study. In comparison, the low-income rate among people aged 25 to 64 without disabilities was less than 9%.

At increased risk

The study also found that people with a disability were more likely to live in low-income households if they were unattached individuals (meaning they lived alone or with non-relatives) aged 45 to 64, or lone parents. In fact, more than half of those meeting this description lived in low-income households. And the segment accounted for 23% of the total low-income population but only 3% of the non-low-income population.

Joblessness was also higher for disabled Canadians. In 2014, 41% of people with a disability were jobless, compared with 16% of those aged 25 to 64 without disabilities.

Consequently, people aged 25 to 64 with a disability were more reliant on government transfers as a source of income. They earned an average of $29,300 per year in employment income compared with $52,200 for those without disabilities.

Some, but not all, of that difference was offset by people with a disability receiving an average of $3,100 more in government transfers and paying $5,500 less in taxes than those without disabilities.

For full details, including how disability and low income were measured, read the full StatsCan study.

