Counsel Portfolio Services makes fund changes

Counsel Portfolio Services has made several changes to its products.

Series D, DB and DT Renamed

Effective immediately, all series D, DB and DT funds will be renamed to series F, F5 and FT, respectively.

In addition, Counsel moves to a monthly advisory fee collection schedule for series F, F5 and FT, effective Jan. 1, 2018. The changes make Counsel’s fee-based offering consistent with others in the industry.

These changes won’t impact fees payable by the fund or investors, and don’t result in significant changes to fund codes, distributions, risk profile or investment objectives and strategies.

Risk ratings change

Two funds have new risk ratings to conform to the Canadian Securities Administrators’ updated risk classification methodology.

No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of the funds.

Fund Category Current risk rating New risk rating Counsel Canadian Dividend Canadian dividend Low to medium Medium Counsel Canadian Dividend Class Canadian dividend Low to medium Medium

Series and Fund Closures

Counsel is closing the following funds and series to all new sales and switches effective immediately.

Counsel Canadian Value Class — all retail series

Counsel Canadian Growth Class — all retail series

Counsel All Equity Portfolio Class — all retail series

Counsel Balanced Portfolio Class — series I only

Counsel Conservative Portfolio Class — series I only

Counsel Growth Portfolio Class — series I only

In addition, the following funds will be terminated effective on or before Dec. 27, 2017, and, effective immediately, all associated series are no longer available for additional purchases.

Counsel Canadian Conservative Portfolio

Counsel Canadian Balanced Portfolio

Counsel Canadian Growth Portfolio

