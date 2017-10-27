Counsel Portfolio Services makes fund changes

Counsel Portfolio Services has made several changes to its products.
Series D, DB and DT Renamed
Effective immediately, all series D, DB and DT funds will be renamed to series F, F5 and FT, respectively.
In addition, Counsel moves to a monthly advisory fee collection schedule for series F, F5 and FT, effective Jan. 1, 2018. The changes make Counsel’s fee-based offering consistent with others in the industry.
These changes won’t impact fees payable by the fund or investors, and don’t result in significant changes to fund codes, distributions, risk profile or investment objectives and strategies.
Risk ratings change
Two funds have new risk ratings to conform to the Canadian Securities Administrators’ updated risk classification methodology.
No changes have been made to the investment objectives or strategies of the funds.
Series and Fund Closures
Counsel is closing the following funds and series to all new sales and switches effective immediately.
- Counsel Canadian Value Class — all retail series
- Counsel Canadian Growth Class — all retail series
- Counsel All Equity Portfolio Class — all retail series
- Counsel Balanced Portfolio Class — series I only
- Counsel Conservative Portfolio Class — series I only
- Counsel Growth Portfolio Class — series I only
In addition, the following funds will be terminated effective on or before Dec. 27, 2017, and, effective immediately, all associated series are no longer available for additional purchases.
- Counsel Canadian Conservative Portfolio
- Counsel Canadian Balanced Portfolio
- Counsel Canadian Growth Portfolio
