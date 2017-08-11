CPPIB lifted by global equity markets in latest quarter

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it got “a significant uplift” from global equity markets during the second quarter ended in June, resulting in a 1.8% rate of return after costs.

The CPPIB says the pension fund’s long-term rates of return are, as a result, well above the minimums required to be sustainable for decades. Publicly traded equities made up 38.9% of the fund’s total assets, or $126.9 billion, as of June 30.

The fund also invests in private equity, government bonds, credit investments, real estate, infrastructure and other assets.

The Toronto-based fund manager ended the quarter with $326.5 billion in net assets, up $9.8 billion from March 31 when CPPIB’s 2017 financial year ended.

The CPPIB says its 10-year rate of return after accounting for expenses and inflation was 5.2%.

The Chief Actuary of Canada estimates the fund can be sustainable for 75 years with an average rate of return of 3.9%.

