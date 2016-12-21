CRA staff snooping on tax information

CRA employees have continued to improperly look up Canadians’ private tax records for sensitive information like income, deductions, benefits, payments and employment, CBC News reports.

CBC, from information obtained under access-to-information law, found nine instances of improper retrieval of tax information since the start of the year. The problem has persisted after emerging in 2009 on initial warnings from the privacy commissioner. The government has put at least $10.5 million toward the problem, CBC reported, yet “nosy” CRA employees with unauthorized access to tax information are still looking it up.

Government documents obtained by CBC say that one “CRA employee made unauthorized access to the accounts of 90 acquaintances and family members, one business and his/her own account,” the news agency reported. Another employee, in February, looked up the tax accounts of 227 businesses and individuals. Read the full story here.

