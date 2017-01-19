CSA adopts rules for OTC derivatives clearing

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced two new national instruments affecting over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives trading in Canada. The national instruments are part of Canada’s ongoing implementation of global OTC derivatives market reforms.

Read: How and why to use derivatives: IMCA conference

National Instrument 94-101 Mandatory Central Counterparty Clearing of Derivatives requires certain counterparties to clear certain standardized OTC derivatives through a central counterparty clearing agency, subject to exemptions set out in the instrument.

National Instrument 94-102 Derivatives: Customer Clearing and Protection of Customer Collateral and Positions is designed to protect a local customer’s positions and collateral when clearing OTC derivatives and to improve clearing agencies’ resilience to default by a clearing intermediary. The instrument includes requirements related to the segregation and portability of customer collateral and positions, as well as detailed record-keeping, reporting and disclosure requirements.

In response to comments received during the most recent consultation periods, both national instruments provide certain exemptions for foreign entities that comply with similar laws of the United States or the European Union.

The CSA has collaborated with the Bank of Canada, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, the Department of Finance Canada and market participants on the national instruments.

Provided all necessary approvals are obtained, NI 94-101 comes into force on April 4, 2017, and NI 94-102 comes into force on July 3, 2017.

Also read:

CSA announces agenda for cybersecurity roundtable

More guidance from CSA on derivatives reporting