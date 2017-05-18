Desjardins AUM, AUA reach $100B

Desjardins Group’s life insurance, heath insurance and retirement savings unit reported a surge in profits in Q1 as assets under management and administration reached a record $100 billion.
For the three-month period ending March 31, Desjardins Financial Security reported net income of $133.3 million, up 34.5% from $99.1 million in the same period a year earlier.
Gross insurance premiums reached $1 billion, increasing $44.2 million or 4.5% from to Q1 2016.
Overall, the growth in net income was attributable to “a favourable claims experience,” Desjardins said.
