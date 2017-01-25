Desjardins enters partnership to serve French clients

Desjardins Group and Banque Transatlantique have created Desjardins Transatlantique – Private Wealth Management. The firm aims to serve Canadian and French high-net-worth clients with financial services, portfolio management, business transfer or intergenerational transfer needs.

“This partnership enables us to offer French expatriates in Canada complete assistance,” explains David Eap, manager of the Montreal representative office of Banque Transatlantique, in a release. “We can now offer our clients direct access to North American markets.”

France’s Consulate General in Quebec City reported in 2013 that between 3,000 and 4,000 French citizens take up permanent residency in Quebec each year.

“We created this division so that we could assist Desjardins Private Wealth Management clients who conduct professional or personal business abroad,” says Sylvain Thériault, vice-president and general manager of Desjardins Private Wealth Management, in a release. “Canadian investors will now have the option of holding management mandates in Canadian dollars, U.S. dollars or euros.”

