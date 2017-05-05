Desjardins Global AM wants to ‘make headway’ in RI space

Desjardins Global Asset Management (DGAM) has become a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI initiative has nearly 1,700 signatories from over 50 countries, representing US$62 trillion in assets under management.

In a release, DGAM says it began incorporating ESG (environment, social and governance) analysis strategies into its portfolio management approach in 2012. Along with adopting the PRI, DGAM COO Nicolas Richard says the company also plans to “make headway” in the RI space via “a team of responsible investment specialists” that has been in place since November 2016.

DGAM, a separate entity from Desjardins, manages more than $55 billion in assets for Desjardins Financial Security, Desjardins General Insurance and the Desjardins Group Pension Plan, as well as for external institutional clients.

In February 2017, CI Investments also become a signatory to the United Nations-supported PRI. And, across the board, RI assets are growing in Canada along with investor interest.

