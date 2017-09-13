Desjardins Insurance appoints executives

The following appointments have been made at Desjardins Insurance:

André Langlois, senior executive vice-president of life and health insurance; and

Michael Rogers, vice-president of sales and distribution.

In his new role, Langlois heads operations for Desjardins Insurance and all business lines, including individual insurance, group and business insurance, group retirement savings and creditor and direct insurance. He’s responsible for managing the group savings firm Desjardins Financial Security Investments (DFSI) and the SFL and Desjardins Financial Security Independent Network (DFSIN) distribution networks.

Rogers will be responsible for individual insurance business development, and will also manage DFSI and the SFL and DFSIN distribution networks.

