Desjardins Investments tweaks Canadian fund and class

Desjardins Investments Inc. is changing the Desjardins Canadian Equity Growth Fund.

While the fund’s objectives will remain the same, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. will act portfolio manager as of September 11, 2017. As well, Desjardins Investments has approved changes to the investment strategies of both the Desjardins Canadian Equity Growth Fund and the Desjardins Canadian Equity Growth Corporate Class.

The changes are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

Starting on September 7, 2017, additional investments in securities of the fund will be suspended, except for automatic-deposit investments made by existing securities holders.