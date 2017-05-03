Desjardins launches multifactor-controlled volatility ETF

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has launched a new ETF in the multifactor-controlled volatility category.

The Desjardins Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility ETF has closed the initial offering of units, and those units begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

The fund seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a developed markets (ex-U.S., ex-Canada) multifactor-controlled volatility equity index. Currently, the fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Scientific Beta Developed ex-USA ex-Canada Multifactor-Controlled Volatility Index, net of fees and expenses. Under normal market conditions, the fund primarily invests in international (ex-U.S., ex-Canada) equity securities.

The fund’s management fee is 0.60%.

