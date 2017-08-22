Desjardins reduces management fee for certain ETFs

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of Desjardins ETFs, is reducing management fees for some ETFs, effective August 23, 2017, as shown in the table below.

Read: Advisors who don’t discuss fees risk losing clients: survey

Desjardins Canadian fixed income ETFs Ticker symbol (TSX) Current management fee % New management fee (as of August 23, 2017) % Desjardins Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF DCS 0.15 0.09 Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.20 0.15

The changes are subject to approval by regulatory authorities, and DGAM reserves the right to defer the implementation of the reductions.

Also read:

Why investors should step outside their comfort zones

TD Asset Management proposes admin fees for funds