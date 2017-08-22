Desjardins reduces management fee for certain ETFs

Staff / August 22, 2017

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. (DGAM), acting as manager and portfolio advisor of Desjardins ETFs, is reducing management fees for some ETFs, effective August 23, 2017, as shown in the table below.

Desjardins Canadian fixed income ETFs Ticker symbol

(TSX)

 Current management fee

%

 New management fee (as of August 23, 2017)

%
Desjardins Canadian Short-Term Bond  Index ETF DCS 0.15 0.09
Desjardins 1-5 year Laddered Canadian  Government Bond Index ETF DCG 0.20 0.15

 

The changes are subject to approval by regulatory authorities, and DGAM reserves the right to defer the implementation of the reductions.

