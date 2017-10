Dynamic announces risk rating changes on certain funds

Dynamic Funds has announced that the risk ratings of the funds listed below will change effective on or about Nov. 17, 2017. The changes come after the implementation of the new risk classification methodology recently mandated by the CSA.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of these funds associated with their new risk ratings, says the firm.

Funds with lower risk rating

Fund New risk rating (effective on or about November 17, 2017) Current risk rating Dynamic Alternative Investments Private Pool Class Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Alternative Yield Class Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Alternative Yield Fund Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Dividend Income Class Low Low-to-medium Dynamic Equity Income Fund Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Global Infrastructure Class Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Global Infrastructure Fund Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Premium Yield Class Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Premium Yield Fund Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Small Business Fund Low-to-medium Medium Dynamic Strategic Yield Fund Low Low-to-medium Marquis Balanced Income Portfolio Low Low-to-medium

Funds with higher risk rating

Fund New risk rating (effective on or about

November 17, 2017) Current risk rating Dynamic Canadian Dividend Fund Medium Low-to-medium Dynamic Dividend Advantage Class Medium Low-to-medium Dynamic Dividend Advantage Fund Medium Low-to-medium Dynamic Energy Income Fund Medium-to-high Medium Dynamic European Value Fund Medium-to-high Medium Dynamic Global Dividend Fund Medium Low-to-medium Dynamic Global Value Fund Medium-to-high Medium Dynamic Power American Growth Class Medium-to-high Medium Dynamic Power American Growth Fund1 Medium-to-high Medium Dynamic Power Canadian Growth Fund Medium-to-high Medium Dynamic Power Global Balanced Class Medium Low-to-medium Dynamic Power Global Growth Class High Medium Dynamic Power Global Growth Fund Series O High Medium Dynamic Power Global Navigator Class Medium-to-high Medium Dynamic Strategic Gold Class High Medium to high Dynamic Strategic Resource Class High Medium Dynamic U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund Medium Low-to-medium Dynamic U.S. Sector Focus Class Medium Low-to-medium DMP Power Global Growth Class High Medium

1 Excludes Series N securities