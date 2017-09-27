Dynamic Funds and BlackRock Canada’s iShares expand ETF lineup

Dynamic Funds and BlackRock Asset Management Canada have launched three actively managed ETFs, representing tactical fixed income, U.S. mid-cap equity and global financial services exposures.
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF seeks to provide interest income and long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily North American fixed income securities.
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S.- based companies with mid-capitalization.
Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of companies globally (with a U.S. focus) that are involved in financial services or financial technology.
In addition, effective today, the annual management fees on the Dynamic iShares Active ETFs noted below will be reduced as follows:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Management fee
(effective September 27, 2017)
|Previous
management fee
|Dynamic iShares Active Global
Dividend ETF
|DXG
|0.75%
|0.85%
|Dynamic iShares Active U.S.
Dividend ETF
|DXU
|0.75%
|0.80%
|Dynamic iShares Active Crossover
Bond ETF
|DXO
|0.50%
|0.58%
