Dynamic Funds and BlackRock Canada’s iShares expand ETF lineup

Staff / September 27, 2017

Dynamic Funds and BlackRock Asset Management Canada have launched three actively managed ETFs, representing tactical fixed income, U.S. mid-cap equity and global financial services exposures.

Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF seeks to provide interest income and long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily North American fixed income securities.

Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S.- based companies with mid-capitalization.

Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of companies globally (with a U.S. focus) that are involved in financial services or financial technology.

In addition, effective today, the annual management fees on the Dynamic iShares Active ETFs noted below will be reduced as follows:

Fund Ticker Management fee
(effective September 27, 2017)		 Previous
management fee
Dynamic iShares Active Global
Dividend ETF		 DXG 0.75% 0.85%
Dynamic iShares Active U.S.
Dividend ETF		 DXU 0.75% 0.80%
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover
Bond ETF		 DXO 0.50% 0.58%

 

Originally published on Advisor.ca
