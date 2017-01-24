Echelon Wealth to advise medical cannabis producer

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. has been retained to provide equity financing advisory services to PharmaCielo Ltd., a Toronto-based company that focuses on processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors internationally.

Pending government approval, PharmaCielo plans to begin marijuana propagation and processing into medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts for wholesale export.

Rob Furse, president of Echelon, says, “Our firm has particular expertise in the medical cannabis space. We have a dedicated research analyst covering the sector and a banking team [that has provided] advice to medical cannabis companies.”

