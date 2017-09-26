Equifax appoints interim CEO as Smith retires

Equifax has announced that Richard Smith will retire as CEO, effective today. Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr. has been appointed interim CEO.

“The Board remains deeply concerned about and totally focused on the cybersecurity incident,” says Mark Feidler, who was recently appointed non-executive chairman. “We are working intensely to support consumers and make the necessary changes to minimize the risk that something like this happens again.”

do Rego Barros, Jr. most recently served as president, Asia Pacific, and is a seven-year veteran of the company. Equifax will undertake a search for a permanent CEO, considering candidates both from within and outside the firm. Smith has agreed to serve as an unpaid advisor to Equifax to assist in the transition.

