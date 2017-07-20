Evolve Funds files for gender, autonomous vehicle ETFs

Evolve Funds Group Inc. has filed a preliminary prospectus with Canadian securities regulators to launch five factor ETFs, including a gender diversity fund and an autonomous vehicle fund.

The five proposed ETFs, according to a release, are below.

Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index ETF (HERS): This fund tracks the Solactive Equileap North American Gender Equality Index and invest in equity securities of companies domiciled in Canada and the United States that have demonstrated commitment to gender diversity. Fee: 0.40% of NAV.

Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF (CYBR): CYBR follows the Solactive Global Cyber Security Index and invests primarily in equity securities of companies involved in the cyber security industry through hardware and software development. Fee: 0.40% of NAV.

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index ETF (CARS): CARS seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Future Cars Index. The fund invests primarily in equity securities of companies involved in developing electric drivetrains, autonomous driving or network connected services for automobiles. Fee: 0.40% of NAV.

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield ETF (CALL): This ETF tracks the Solactive Equal Weight US Bank Index while mitigating downside risk. It invests primarily in the equity constituents of the index while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities at the discretion of its manager. Fee: 0.45% of NAV.

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield ETF (LIFE) : LIFE aims to replicate the Solactive Global Healthcare 20 Index while mitigating downside risk. The ETF invests primarily in the equity constituents of the Solactive Global Healthcare 20 Index while writing covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities at the discretion of the manager. Fee: 0.45% of NAV.

