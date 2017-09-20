Evolve Funds offers new ETFs for responsible investors

Staff / September 20, 2017

Evolve Funds Group has launched two ETFs on the TSX:

  • Evolve North American Gender Diversity Index ETF is Canada’s first gender-diversity ETF and provides access to the top-150 North American companies most focused on gender equality and workplace inclusion. A gender-ranking methodology, provided by Equileap, is used for the ETF.

  • Evolve Cyber Security Index ETF is Canada’s first cybersecurity ETF and provides access to global companies working to protect against cyberattacks.

Units of the ETFs are available in both hedged and unhedged units.

Originally published on Advisor.ca
