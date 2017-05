Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. has reached an agreement to acquire Broadview Capital Management Inc., the manager of Broadview Dark Horse LP.

Broadview was founded in 2008 by Anthony Hammill and Lee Matheson; Dark Horse was launched in April 2009. Following the acquisition, Hammill and Matheson will continue as portfolio managers of Dark Horse.

Both companies are currently based in Toronto.

