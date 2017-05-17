Excel Funds jumps into Canadian ETF market

Excel Funds Management has entered the Canadian ETF market with its launch of the Excel Global Balanced Asset Allocation ETF (EXGB) and Excel Global Growth Asset Allocation ETF (EXGG).

EXGB will seek a conservative return over a rolling two to three-year period with controlled volatility by in globally listed ETFs and equity and fixed-income securities. Meanwhile, EXGG will seek a total return over a rolling three to five-year period with controlled volatility by investing in globally listed ETFs and equity and fixed-income securities.

Both funds have closed the offering of their initial units and have begun trading on the TSX.

For more on ETFs and passive strategies, read:

Two more managers to launch ETFs as Canadian assets grow

Where is passive investing taking us?

An ETF to invest in ETFs

4x ETF reveals the dark side of leverage decay

Sustainable ways to offer responsible investing