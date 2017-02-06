Excel Funds makes changes to mutual funds

Excel Funds Management Inc. intends to merge the Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund into Excel Blue Chip Equity Fund, and Excel Latin America Fund into Excel Emerging Markets Fund, subject to obtaining all the necessary unitholder and regulatory approvals. If approved, the mergers will be effective on or about March 30, 2017.

If the proposed mergers are approved, unitholders of each series of the Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund and the Excel Latin America Fund will receive securities of the equivalent series of Excel Blue Chip Equity Fund and Excel Emerging Markets Fund, respectively, determined on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

Units of the Excel Billionaire Leaders Fund and Excel Latin America Fund will no longer be offered for sale after close of business on February 6, 2017.

