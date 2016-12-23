Fairfax Financial invests $150M in Calgary investment company

Fresh off a $5-billion bid for insurer Allied World earlier this week, Fairfax Financial is now investing $150 million into a Calgary-based investment company, Mosaic Capital Corporation.

Fairfax has agreed to subscribe for $100 million worth of 6% senior preferred securities and $50 million worth of 5% seven-year term secured debentures. It’s also subscribing to common share purchase warrants entitling Fairfax to acquire up to 17,026,106 common shares of Mosaic at an exercise price of $8.81 per share for seven years. If Fairfax fully exercises its warrants, the firm would own approximately 66% of Mosaic’s common shares, based on the number of shares currently outstanding.

Mosaic and Fairfax each have long-term, value-oriented investing styles. As part of the transaction, Mosaic and Fairfax have agreed to work together as preferred partners to share mid-market private equity opportunities.

Fairfax will have the right to nominate two directors to the board of Mosaic. Paul Rivett, President of Fairfax, will be appointed as a director of Mosaic at closing of the Fairfax financing, expected in late January 2017.

Mosaic will use the proceeds of the Fairfax financing to: