FCAC seeks members for consumer protection committee

Applications are now being accepted for the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada’s new consumer protection advisory committee. The committee will support the consumer protection mandate of the agency (FCAC).

Committee members will inform FCAC’s supervision work, research initiatives and consumer education materials. In addition, members will share their perspectives on marketplace trends and emerging issues, concerns regarding the delivery of financial services and how changes in the financial services sector are impacting Canadians.

FCAC’s commissioner, Lucie Tedesco, will select the committee members, which will include stakeholders from the public, private, non-profit and academic sectors.

Interested applicants can apply online until 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2017. Those interested in receiving further information about the committee and its application process may contact FCAC at compliance@fcac.gc.ca.

