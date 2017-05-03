Feds may have questions for OAS recipients

If your clients receive Old Age Security, federal investigators could contact them to ask about such things as marital status, unreported departures from Canada or unreported deaths.

That’s because the federal government aims to eliminate fraud or mistakes from Old Age Security through a massive review of payments and recipients.

In May, the government started testing a new, simplified application form for Old Age Security benefits to prevent misunderstandings about eligibility — specifically questions about residency, where concerns have been raised about potential fraud.

The findings from the review and the application pilot project will feed into a larger strategy to modernize Old Age Security and improve payment accuracy.

The department overseeing the program, Employment and Social Development Canada, says payments are accurate almost 99% of the time. But mistakes even 1% of the time can mean hundreds of millions of dollars in mistaken payments.

Old Age Security benefits are expected to cost the federal treasury about $51.1 billion this fiscal year.

