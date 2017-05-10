Fidelity Investments launches multi-sector bond fund

Fidelity Investments Canada has launched Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Fund, managed by portfolio managers Jeff Moore and Michael Plage.

The fund invests across multiple fixed-income sectors, including government bonds, corporate bonds, high-yield bonds and floating-rate debt securities. The fund aims to provide a steady flow of income and the potential for capital gains by investing primarily in a mix of U.S. and global issuers.

Further, the fund seeks to mitigate a range of key fixed-income risks, such as interest-rate risk, inflation risk and credit risk.