First Asset expands suite of MSCI index-based ETFs

First Asset Investment Management Inc. says the First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF has closed the initial offering of its units, which began trading today on the TSX under the ticker symbols RWX and RWX.B.

The First Asset MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF (other than the unhedged units) will replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI EAFE Risk Weighted Top 175 Index Hedged to CAD, net of expenses. The unhedged units will replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the MSCI EAFE Risk Weighted Top 175 Index, net of expenses.