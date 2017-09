First Asset Investment Management Inc. says its First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF started trading today on the TSX, under the ticker symbol FSB.

The fund will be co-managed by Barry Allen, president and CIO, and Paul Sandhu, vice-president and portfolio manager of Marret Asset Management Inc.

First Asset plans to launch a class of U.S. dollar-denominated units of the fund in October. Those units will trade on the TSX under FSB.U.