Former Sprott mutual funds arm rebrands

The former mutual funds business of Sprott Inc. is now called Ninepoint Partners LP.

SPR & Co LP, the company created to assume portfolio management of the Canadian-diversified asset business of Sprott Asset Management LP, has been re-named as of Monday. The rebranding to Ninepoint completes the transition initiated with the August 1, 2017 management-led buyout of the diversified asset business from Sprott Inc.

“Our plan is to continue managing, as well as developing, investment products that address some of the bigger portfolio challenges that investors face, like finding yield and adding meaningful diversification to a portfolio,” says James Fox, co-managing director of Ninepoint Partners.

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is an independent investment manager that will take over portfolio management of the Canadian-diversified assets of Sprott AM. This includes actively managed hedge and mutual funds, while also offering leading resource and precious metals strategies through an exclusive sub-advisory relationship with Sprott AM. The new firm oversees approximately $3 billion in AUM.

The Ninepoint name comes from the nine-point puzzle, where four continuous straight lines connect all nine points of a 3×3 grid. The only way to solve the puzzle is to draw outside the box.

