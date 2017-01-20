Former U.K. Treasury chief becoming advisor for BlackRock

Former British Treasury chief George Osborne is set to join investment management firm BlackRock as an advisor.

The firm says Osborne will “provide perspectives on European politics and policy, Chinese economic reform and trends such as low yields and longevity, and their impact on retirement planning,” in his part-time role.

Osborne served as Britain’s finance minister for six years, overseeing government spending cuts during a period of low inflation and low unemployment.

A strong advocate of Britain remaining in the European Union, he was fired by Prime Minister Theresa May after the country’s June decision to leave.

Osborne said Friday he was excited about helping achieve “better outcomes for pensioners and savers.”

He is not planning to resign from the House of Commons when he takes up his new post on February 1, 2017.